James Spader reveals if he will return as Ultron in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

James Spader has finally addressed the possibility of returning as Ultron in Avengers: Doomsday.

During an interview with OutNow, the 66-year-old actor revealed that people are asking him whether he will play the role of Ultron in the highly anticipated MCU film.

“I can’t tell you the amount of people that come up to you if you’re an actor and you’ve been in one of the Marvel films. People would come up on the street and they’d say, ‘So just tell me. You can tell me," disclosed James.

“So are you going to be in...’ and they’d mention a film I’d never heard of. And they’re still doing it to this day on this press tour. [They’re like], ‘Does Ultron show up in Doomsday?” added the Blacklist star.

Although he talked about it, he still did not reveal whether or not he would actually return in Doomsday.

For those unaware, Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit cinema screens on December 18. Robert Downey Jr is appearing as Doctor Doom in the highly anticipated movie.

Meanwhile, James is currently busy promoting his new Disney+ series, VisionQuest, alongside Paul Bettany.

The eight-episode series was released on Disney+ on October 13, 2026.