Prince William shares conversation with Sultan of Oman

Prince William, the Prince of Wales was pictured sitting with Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman as the royal family prepared to host the visiting leader for a historic state visit to the United Kingdom.

Kensington Palace unveiled a photo of William and Sultan of Oman via official Instagram handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales, showing the future King of Britain seated opposite to His Majesty at his London residence.

The pair appeared engaged in a conversation as William greeted the Sultan on behalf of King Charles. This was before he accompanied him from London to Windsor, where the monarch and Queen Camilla held the formal ceremonial welcome.

It is pertinent to mention that the three-day visit marks the first official visit to the UK by a Sultan of Oman since March 1982, when Queen Elizabeth II hosted Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

Notably, the Windsor reception featured military honours, a Guard of Honour and performances of the British and Omani national anthems. King Charles and Sultan Haitham also inspected the Guard of Honour before joining other members of the royal family for a military march past.

The royal fans shared their love for Prince William with one writing in the comments section: "The Prince of Wales just exudes big time King vibes!"

"Princess Diana best son, future king William," another comment read.