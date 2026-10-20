Christina Applegate reveals new details about her MS diagnosis: 'I'm back at square one'

Christina Applegate reveals new details about her MS diagnosis

Christina Applegate couldn't control her emotions while revealing she was misdiagnosed with MS.

“[My doctor] came into my room and said, ‘Congratulations, you don’t have MS,’” the 54-year-old actress recounted on Tuesday during her MeSsy podcast. “I was, like, not happy at all. Everybody else was so happy.”

The Dead to Me alum added that despite knowing about the misdiagnosis, she still suffers from symptoms that leave her completely exhausted.

“You don’t get misdiagnosed and then all of the sudden I’m better,” said Christina. “I haven’t gotten better. If anything, I’ve gotten worse.”

She acknowledged that she has “returned to where she started,” and she has absolutely no idea where her current health issues are stemming from.

“That’s going to be an online investigation that my doctors are going to be getting into just to find out what has been going on since 2021, why did this happen?” she said.

The Married… with Children alum broke down in tears as she spoke about how her MS diagnosis had completely upended her life over the past five years.

“I’ve gone through a great depression because of it. But I lost everything. I lost my job. What do you say to someone who’s been living with this for six years — God, I’m so sorry — because it stopped my life. I still have to use wheelchairs when I go to the doctor’s office," said Christina.

“I can’t walk from the car to the room. I’m still in this. Nothing magical happened when she said, ‘You don’t have MS.’ Nothing magical happened," she added.