Why Michael Douglas wanted Marvel to kill off Hank Pym

Michael Douglas first appeared in a Marvel film in Ant-Man, released in 2015, as Dr Hank Pym.



Since then, he starred in subsequent instalments of Ant-Man, made a cameo in Avengers: Endgame, and voiced Pym in What If...?

But in 2023, while shooting Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania — the third instalment — Douglas had it.

He did not want to continue because the motivation for the process, which at first led him to join the MCU, ultimately became too taxing for him to go on.

The Academy Award-winning actor, in an interview with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, explained, “I said, ‘I’ve never done a green screen movie.'"

“I [told] all my agents, ‘I’d like to do one of these green screen movies to see what they’re like,’ you know? Because it’s amazing. It’s nothing, just a green screen, and they show you the pictures of what it’s going to look like when it’s all finished.”

However, in the end, the process became tiring for Douglas.

“It’s hard acting, man,” he said, adding, “It’s coming at you here, this and that, you know."

"We did 'Ant-Man', and Paul Rudd was a wonderful actor — a lovely group — but then you can’t get out of it.”

Despite his request, Marvel refused to entertain Douglas's request and declined to kill off his character, which, by the way, he himself pitched in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

It is unclear why Marvel declined to end Dr Hank Pym.