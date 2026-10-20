Prince Harry hands William ‘exactly what he wants’: ‘Doesn’t seem to dawn on him though’

Prince William was just handed the biggest win since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved back to the UK for “an extended period of time.” But rumour has it, Prince Harry has not a clue what he inadvertently did – at least in the eyes of a source.

Now, for those unversed, the entire thing has been shared right as the couple announced, via People, that they intend to celebrate Thanksgiving, as well as Christmas, with Doria Ragland, in the US.

Yesterday a report even said Prince Harry ‘lost’ the UK Christmas battle to his wife and now, according to Heat World the source believes this move was nothing short of a victory for Prince William.

Their exact words read as follows, “it doesn’t seem to dawn on Harry that the royals are actually relieved they don’t have to officially turn him and Meghan down now.”

However, despite the alleged lack of knowledge, this is “something that is being welcomed by the King, by Queen Camilla” not just William. The insider even noted near the end, “they are all breathing much easier knowing they won’t have to sit around a table with Harry and Meghan; it would have been such an awkward mess.”