Prince William eyes Karan Johar’s iconic ‘K3G’
Prince William gets a Bollywood recommendation
Prince William has yet to watch this Bollywood classic.
As the Prince of Wales’ Earthshot prize event is on the horizon, Prince William opened up about Indian filmmaker, Karan Johar. Notably the ceremony will be held in Mumbai, India and Karan is going to serve as a host.
Speaking to BBC Asian Network the royal figure expressed his admiration for Karan, stating, “I mean, he’s again an icon, and he’s been so helpful in kind of being able to help the Earthshot prize land, well in India. We want to make it a truly Indian Earthshot Prize. It’s the biggest one we’ve done.”
The reporter questioned if the prince had explored Karan's cinematic works, to which William responded, “No, he’s being very modest. But I’m sure as time goes on, he’ll introduce some more films to me.”
Continuing the conversation, the reporter suggested the iconic Bollywood family drama, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and urged the prince next in line to the British crown to let Karan know about his plans to watch the classic, when they meet again.
While William simply said, “Okay got it, I’ll mention that too when I see him.”
This comes after Prince William's meeting with Karan Johar in London to discuss the environmental award ahead of its November ceremony.
It is worth noting here that Prince William serves as a founder of the Earthshot prize.
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