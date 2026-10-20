Buckingham Palace shares video ahead of State Banquet for Sultan of Oman

Buckingham Palace on Tuesday released a video of King Charles and Queen Camilla checking preparations for the state banquet for the Sultan of Oman.

Charles III will welcome Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman to Windsor Castle at the start of a three-day state visit.

The video was posted with the caption:

“Finishing touches ahead of this evening’s State Banquet…

Tonight, The King and Queen will host a State Banquet for the Sultan of Oman at Windsor Castle.

Inspired by the Omani ritual of Kahwa, a collection of special teas will be served.

While Kahwa is traditionally a spiced coffee, the concept has been adapted to draw on the long-standing British love of tea while preserving the aromatic spices and flavours that make Kahwa so distinctive: fragrant cardamom, delicate rose, sweet dates, and gentle warming spices.

Guests will be invited to choose from an Iced Earl Grey & Date, an Iced Mint & Rose, or a Warm Cardamom-Spiced Blend sweetened with Windsor Honey.

Together, they reflect the warmth and hospitality shared by both Omani and British traditions.”

The sultan will hold talks with Prime Minister Andy Burnham and give a speech to business leaders in London before his departure the following day.