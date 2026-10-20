Prince Harry spokesperson denies recent remark was aimed at Prince William

Prince Harry’s spokesperson has clarified a remark the Duke of Sussex made during a recent interview with GQ.

In the interview, Harry was asked about his "complicated relationship" with his older brother, Prince William, and his father, King Charles III.

The Duke of Sussex said that family rifts are a "massively relatable issue for so many people."

"That continues to come up with me the whole time by people that I speak to. So I know how relatable it is," Harry added.

"That's probably why there's so much fascination. And then people maybe look at us and go, 'How are you going to work it out?' And then, maybe, how I see you're going to work it out, maybe that will help me work my stuff out."

"And some people don't want it to work out. I want it to work out," he added.

His remark sparked speculation about who exactly the "some people" were that Harry was referring to.

Some social media users said that Harry was taking a dig at Prince William and other members of the royal family.

However, in a statement to People magazine, a spokesperson for Harry clarified that the comment "was absolutely not intended as a swipe at his brother or any other member of his family. The comment was made in a general context and was not directed at his family in any way."

In the interview, the younger son of King Charles III made it clear that "the most important thing is to reconcile," especially with "everything else that's going on in the world," calling it "the key point."