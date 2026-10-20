Jeremy Renner 'Mayor of Kingstown' final season first look revealed

Jeremy Renner faced a shocking incident in 2023; however, after recovering, he is ready to return full-time to his role as Mike McLusky, Mayor of Kingstown.

Now, photos from the Paramount+ series – a total of 15 – offer a gritty look into the roles of Renner, Morse, Handley and others.



According to the description of the fifth and final season, it picks up “in the wake of Tracy’s murder and the vengeance visited upon Callahan by Mike (Renner) and Kyle McLusky (Taylor Handley)."

“FBI agent Russell Hardy (David Morse) arrives in Kingstown searching for the ‘fugitive’ Callahan. A true lawman, Agent Hardy threatens to unearth all of Mike’s sins and secrets and disrupt Kingstown’s tenuous balance of power.”

Other cast members include Edie Falco as Nina Hobba, Laura Benanti as Cindy Stephens, Hugh Dillon as Ian Ferguson, Tobi Bamtefa as Deverin “Bunny” Washington, Derek Webster as Stevie, Necar Zadegan as Evelyn, Nichole Galicia as Rebecca, and Lennie James as Frank Moses.

Meanwhile, The Mayor of Kingston is created by Taylor Sheridan with Hugh Dillon, in addition to Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Wendy Riss, Evan Perazzo, Michael Slovis, Regina Corrado, and Keith Cox serving as executive producers.

The Mayor of Kingstown premieres on Paramount+ on January 15, 2027.