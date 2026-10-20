Prince Harry says Archie and Lilibet are loving UK school

Prince Harry has said that his return to the UK and being able to put his children in a British school "has meant a lot” to him.

In an interview with GQ magazine, the Duke of Sussex said, "I didn't know how important it was to me. I always thought it was going to be something that we would try and do, but now they've been in school for two weeks. They're loving it and it's just giving them a whole different experience."

He also said he hoped ⁠that his fraught relationship with the British press, which partly led to him leaving in the first place and has led to a number of lawsuits against newspaper groups, would now be better.

"My hope is that it will change," he said. "There have been some battles that have ⁠been fought, necessarily so. But hopefully we can all draw a line under that.

"As with everything else that's going on in the world, there's aspects of the past that I'm sure all of us, me, my family, some of the British press, that we'd all like to leave behind us and work for the greater good."

Moreover, the Duke of Sussex said he hoped to reconcile with King Charles and the rest of his family with whom he fell out when he moved to the United States six years ‌ago.