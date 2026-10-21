Shamed Andrew eyeing holiday invite for ultimate comeback

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor wants to score an invite for the Royal Christmas at Sandringham



A source tells Closer: “Don’t believe that poor Andy crap. He’s having a very nice time, thank you very much.”

“Something of the old Andrew has returned. The spirit of the grand old Duke of York has been rekindled,” they added.

The insider continues: “Obviously Andrew’s troubles are far from over; he’s still extremely worried about the ongoing case, but this latest win has definitely done wonders for his confidence and overall energy levels.”

“Right now, his biggest focus is forcing his way into the fold for Christmas, and it’s not out of the question. Camilla, Anne and Edward have all been telling the King that it would be both kind and prudent to show his brother a little more mercy. But Charles wants him at arm’s length, and William is totally opposed to the idea of his disgraced uncle coming anywhere near the family, on Christmas Day of all days,” says the expert.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s recent win appears to be short-lived as there is a major hurdle in his path to regain some of the privileges he has lost since the Epstein scandal.

The former Duke of York, who has launched a legal action against the Thames Valley Police for “unlawful” arrest in February, was reportedly feeling happy and “buoyant” about the latest development.

Sources close to him have claimed that he “feels confident that he will be exonerated”.