Prince William, Kate Middleton dress to the nines for state banquet

Prince William and Kate Middleton are dazzled up for their big state banquet.



The Prince of and Princess of Wales, who welcomed the Sultan of Oman earlier, turned to their Instagram to share photos of their lavish estate banquet organised for the statesman.

“Ready for tonight's State Banquet in Windsor ...,” the couple captioned the post.

Prince William welcomed the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq, at the Sultan's residence in London today on behalf of King Charles.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will host the State Visit at Windsor Castle, highlighting the two countries' years-long diplomatic, military, and economic ties.

According to Buckingham Palace, this will be the first State Visit by a Sultan of Oman to the UK in 44 years.

In the newly released photos on a royal fan page, Prince William was seen confident and put together to begin an important state visit following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Nottingham showdown.

The Prince of Wales will take the Sultan of Oman to Windsor with full royal protocol. King Charles and Queen Camilla will receive the royal guest at Datchet Road, Windsor

Kate Middleton is the Princess of Wales is set to become the future Queen of England and is currently married to the heir apparent, Prince William. The two share three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. She is also oversees various patronages and charities that specialize in early education, as well as addiction.