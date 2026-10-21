King Charles, Queen Camilla share photo from state banquet at Windsor Castle

King Charles and Queen Camilla have welcomed the Sultan of Oman for a state banquet.



His Majesty, who was not present at the welcome of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, earlier in the day, has now joined Prince William and Kate Middleton to host a lavish dinner for the statesman.

Turning to their Instagram on Tuesday, King Charles noted: “The Sultan of Oman is pictured alongside The King and Queen ahead of the State Banquet at Windsor Castle.”

Prince William welcomed the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq, at the Sultan's residence in London today on behalf of King Charles.





King Charles and Queen Camilla will host the State Visit at Windsor Castle, highlighting the two countries' years-long diplomatic, military, and economic ties.

According to Buckingham Palace, this will be the first State Visit by a Sultan of Oman to the UK in 44 years.

In the newly released photos on a royal fan page, Prince William was seen confident and put together to begin an important state visit following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Nottingham showdown.

The Prince of Wales will take the Sultan of Oman to Windsor with full royal protocol. King Charles and Queen Camilla will receive the royal guest at Datchet Road, Windsor