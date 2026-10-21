Prince Harry expresses desire to reconcile with William: 'I want it to work out'

Prince Harry expresses desire to reconcile with William

Prince Harry has revealed that he wants to improve his relationship with his estranged brother, Prince William, but he believes that "some people do not want that to happen."

The conflict between the Duke of Sussex and Prince William began when he spoke openly about the royal family in his 2023 memoir, Spare.

In his tell-all memoir, Harry made a series of claims against his family.

Now, in an interview with GQ, the 42-year-old British royal expressed his desire to reconcile with his elder brother.

"I want it to work out," said Harry. I think from a family perspective, again: another massively relatable issue for so many people. There’s sibling disagreements, there’s broken relationships between kids and their parents, kids and one parent."

"That continues to come up with me the whole time by people that I speak to. So I know how relatable it is. That’s probably why there’s so much fascination. And then people maybe look at us and go, 'How are you going to work it out?' And then, maybe, how I see you’re going to work it out, maybe that will help me work my stuff out. And some people don’t want it to work out," he added.

Harry then admitted that a reconciliation with William is the "most important thing" to him.

"With everything else that’s going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile. That’s the key point," he said.