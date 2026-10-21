Princess Anne talks about absurd Royal rule that irks her

Princess Anne once spoke about one of the most absurd part about being a royal.



The Princess Royal, who is voted one of the most hard-working members of the Royal family, revealed in 2018 that the Institution did not allow them to shake hands in public.

In TV documentary Queenof the World, which aired in 2018, Anne said: "I mean we never shook hands. The theory was that you couldn't shake hands with everybody, so don't start. So I kind of stick with that, but I notice others don't."

She laughed: "It's not for me to say that it's wrong, but I think that the initial concept was that it was patently absurd to start shaking hands. And it seems to me that it's become a shaking hands exercise, rather than a walkabout, if you see what I mean. So that, it has changed."

"I'm glad I'm not starting now, because at least you had people to talk to, and now you don't really," she noted.

"Phones are bad enough, but the iPads, you can't even see their heads. You don't know who you're talking to. And I do get slightly, I either don't bother, or just say 'Look if you want to ask, you know, meet somebody, I suggest you put that down.'

"It is weird, as people don't believe that they've experienced the event unless they've taken photographs. And usually you're standing immediately in front of them."