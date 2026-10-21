Prince Harry‘s recent blunder with Royals ‘will not be washed’

Prince Harry is called out for doing the Royal family dirty with his latest interview.



The Prince of Wales, who recently sat with GQ and explained his reasons for coming back to the UK with family, timed the publicity right when Prince William is host the state banquet.

Speaking about the poor timing and ulterior motives surrounding the interview, Royal expert Emily Ferguson writes for Express:

“Not by any developments from the state visit - a staple royal event that involves most senior working royals - but from Prince Harry, the non-working royal who has just moved back to Britain and is determined to show his family what they're missing.”

The expert continued: “The King's youngest son has sat down with GQ magazine, where he gives a far-reaching interview about his relationship with the Royal Family and explains why he and his family decided to relocate to the UK after publicly trashing them for so long.”

She added: “He tells the interviewer that he wants to reconcile with his brother, the Prince of Wales, and has had enough of "drama". The irony of him saying that - when the very interview has been published to coincide with a set-piece royal event involving William, his father, and wider family.”

“Sources dismiss the clash as a mere coincidence. They say it was filmed in September and GQ decided when to hit publish - it was out of their hands. But after so many diary clashes before, not to mention Harry and Meghan's trip to Nottingham overshadowing the King's official opening of the Welsh Parliament for the first time as monarch last week, I'm not sure it will wash,” said the expert.