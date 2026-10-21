Bryana Holly breaks silence on BFF Sahara Ray's sudden death: 'There’s nobody like you'

Bryana Holly breaks silence on BFF Sahara Ray's sudden death

Bryana Holly has finally broken the silence on the sudden death of her close friend Sahara Ray.

On Tuesday, the 33-year-old model took to her Instagram handle to pay an emotional tribute to Sarah.

“There’s nobody like you. No soul more radiant, no mind more beautiful, no heart more loving. How lucky am I to have spent so many years with you in my life. I am forever grateful the universe allowed us to cross paths. I will never forget the warmth, light, & love you shared with me,” she began the lengthy note.

Bryana, who is the wife of actor Nicholas Hoult, further penned, “I’ve replayed all the old voice notes you sent. I’ve been reading the old letters you gave me. I can still hear you laughing next to me. I can still feel you holding my hand. We would sing and dance and take long drives down the coast.”

“We would sing and dance and take long drives down the coast,” the model continued. “Stay up all night in your apartment talking and laughing and when I was crying, you would scratch my back until I fell asleep. I will cherish these memories for as long as I live.”

Concluding an emotional note, Bryana penned, “Many years ago you wrote me, ‘I will always be with you. Forever.’ You will. I carry your heart in my heart, I do. I love you so much.”

For those unversed, Sahara passed away on Sunday, October 18. She was only 34.

Sarah and Brianna were best friends.