Dylan Sprouse spills the beans on being ‘child of incest’

Dylan Sprouse admits him and twin brother Cole Sprouse have a dark family history.



The actor, who is famously known for his Disney role on ‘Suite life of Deck,’ says he’s a child of incest.

“I’ve found a lot of family members, weirdly, who I never met, because my dad’s side of the family is pretty fractured. I started to talk to them, compare and contrast,” Dylan explained on Tuesday’s episode of the “Wildmen Podcast.”

“And then, they diverged, and then they married again [through] my mom and my dad, like, last generation,” Dylan revealed

His suspicions increased even more when he found out that his father’s uncles were twins as well, noting, “I’d only ever thought that identical twins or twins in general came from my mom’s side of the family.” However, he found it strange that twins run in both his parents’ families. “Because it’s the same family!” he deduced.

“Long story short, Cole and I are children of incest,” he said.

“I’d only ever thought that identical twins or twins in general came from my mom’s side of the family,” Dylan explained. “We had seven sets of twins in four generations. Which is crazy.”

“And the reason we have a lot of twins is because it’s the same family!” he exclaimed.

“One of my aunts was a twin, but she was one of the twins who ate her twin in the womb, and when they cut open a cyst in her shoulder, it had teeth and hair,” he said.