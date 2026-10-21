Sia achieves major legal victory after a year of fierce custody battle
Sia and her ex-husband, Dan Bernad were engrossed in legal battle to gain custody of their son
Sia has been granted primary physical custody of her two-year-old son, Somersault Wonder.
She had filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Dan Bernad, in March 2025, nearly a year after welcoming their son.
This news comes following a custody battle, which intensified back in October 2025, between the Chandelier singer and Bernad.
According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE magazine, Judge Firdaus Dordi granted Sia physical custody based on an agreement between the former couple.
Bernad will share legal custody and have regular visitation rights, along with special days and holidays as outlined in their agreement.
The couple, who were married from 2023 to 2025, reached an agreement on child support several months ago, with the singer agreeing to pay Bernad $42,500 (£31,767) per month for the care of young Somersault Wonder.
In September, Sia sold off half of her music catalogue for $180 million (£134 million) and it was shown that Sia received $165 million (£123 million) for the songs she wrote before marrying Bernad, including her hits Cheap Thrills and Chandelier.
He has reportedly agreed to waive any rights to that money for a one-off $1 million (£750,000) settlement.
It is also pertinent to mention that recently, it was announced that Sia is to be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next year.
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