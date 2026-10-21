ASAP Rocky lands in hot water after teasing Rihanna’s music: ‘It was hell’

ASAP Rocky might never spill any insight into Rihanna's upcoming music as the rapper jokingly revealed “it was hell” at home after accidentally teasing the Diamond hitmakers' future project.

Back in August, Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, grabbed media attention and gave Rihanna's fans most-awaited news on her music, after he was asked about the fan-spread notion that his relationship, their kids and Rihanna's business ventures slowed down her music career.

Pushing back at the claims on The Jason Lee Show, Rocky said, “Nah. She in the studio right now. Yeah, I said it. Sorry, babe.”

“Bro, she working. She cooking, no funny s***” he continued, before joking, “Damn, I’mma get in trouble for this.”

Now, Rocky revealed he actually landed in the "trouble" as he told The Hollywood Reporter during the 2026 Academy Museum Gala that his day was "hell" after opening his mouth.

After laughing a bit, the rapper admitted, “Yeah, I shouldn’t have done that.”

And it looks like Rocky is going to keep his lips sealed.

When the outlet asked if he would like to give any clarification, Rocky replied, “No, I’m gonna mind my business.”

For those unversed, Rihanna last released her proper studio album, ANTI, in 2016.

Though she has not released a full-length album in almost a decade she collaborated on a few projects including the track Friend of Mine, featured on The Smurfs soundtrack in 2025.

She also lent her voice for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Lift Me Up in 2022 which earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song.