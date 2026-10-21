Sharon Osbourne makes emotional confession about Ozzy’s last days

Sharon Osbourne just admitted that she never told her children or Ozzy's band members how ill he was prior to his death.

The rock legend died of a reported heart attack aged 76, just over two weeks after his farewell concert which was held on July 5 2025.

Sharon's husband had suffered from various health issues, including multiple surgeries following a fall and Parkinson's disease, however, the iconic rock star pushed through and performed an epic farewell concert in his home city of Birmingham.

The band's final gig at Villa Park has been turned into a concert film called Ozzy & Black Sabbath: Back To The Beginning.

Speaking at a screening of the film, Sharon said, "The guys (in Black Sabbath) didn't know how sick Ozzy was.”

"Even my kids, we never told my kids. Nobody knew how sick he was. Besides that, just being together again in Aston Villa – where it all began – their lives must have been flashing through their heads while they were on that stage,” she added.

The Osbournes tied the knot in 1982 and had three children, Aimee, 43; Kelly, 41; and Jack, 40. Ozzy was also a father to Jessica, Louis and adopted son Elliot, from his previous marriage to Thelma Riley.

Sharon discussed Ozzy's health struggles ahead of the concert, including his battle with emphysema and his worries about whether he would be able to sing on the day.

She said, "He was just praying that his lungs would work and he could sing. With everything else that was wrong with him, he had emphysema so for him to breathe was very hard.”

"He could be great for two days and on the third day, he'd wake up and all you'd hear was wheezing and he couldn't breathe, it was tough,” Sharon further detailed.

When she was asked what Ozzy was like after the concert, Sharon Osbourne recalled, "He was so happy. Until the day he passed, he was still on that high, so thankful to everyone. It was so joyous for us to see because we hadn't seen him like that for years. He was laughing, telling jokes again. It was brilliant."

Black Sabbath was formed in Birmingham in 1968 and went on to become one of the most successful heavy metal bands of all time, with Ozzy Osbourne dubbed the “Prince of Darkness.”