Kylie Jenner's $50 million Fantasy bra role sparks debate over her body type: 'Not a model'

Adrianne Curry, known for winning America’s Next Top Model's first cycle, is calling out Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show for hiring Kylie Jenner to showcase the $50-million-dollar Fantasy bra, saying the reality star doesn’t “have a model’s body.”

​The 44-year-old model and actress went live on Monday, saying she has “nothing" personal "against Kylie Jenner" but her debut in the lingerie fashion show does not make sense to her because, she is "not a f****** model."

​"I don't know why they put her in the mega bra," Adrianna said, referring to the Fantasy bra created with Jacob & Co and featuring 4,410 natural diamonds and a 75.54 carat fancy vivid yellow diamond.

​Adrianna remarked that only a "top Victoria's Secret Angel" deserves to showcase the Fantasy bra.

​"That's for the belle of the ball," she continued. "That is for the top Victoria's Secret Angel.

​"That is like winning homecoming queen, and they just give it to Jenner."

​Adrianna further expressed her anger over Kylie's involvement in the show that she called the lingerie brand "a joke."

​"In 2010, I would say Victoria's Secret meant something; now it's meaningless," she remarked.

​The model also pointed at Victoria's Secret’s past commitment to inclusivity, adding it was completely missing this year.

​"I could literally pull up missing an arm and a leg, and they'd be like, 'Oh my God, yes, she's perfect.' How did I qualify? 'You're missing limbs.' Oh, so virtuous. There's no skill."