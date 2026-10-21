Salma Hayek explains why she doesn't dress up every day for businessman husband
Salma Hayek shares her honest take on beauty standards and marriage
Salma Hayek is opening up about a beauty lesson she learned after her marriage.
The 60-year-old Hollywood star, who is married to businessman Francois-Henri Pinault, admitted in a recent chat with Interview magazine that she doesn't put "too much" effort into her appearance
The Frida star shared, "I don’t try too hard because I suffer when I do that. You try less hard once you’re happily married. Because now when I really try hard, he goes, 'Wow.'
She went on to explain, "If you’re too beautiful every day, you wake up one day looking terrible, and he goes, 'Whoa, what happened to her?' But if you don’t make the effort every day, he gets used to the not-best version. And then when you get ready, you teach them to love you for who you are, not for how you look."
Salma also shared how her fashion choices have changed over the years.
"It used to be jeans. Now I like flowy black silk pants. You can never go wrong with those, really low."
However, the actress has also faced insecurities about her appearance.
The Grown Ups actress previously opened up about experiencing "imposter syndrome" before appearing on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at 58.
Salma said on the Today show that she initially "tried to back out" of the photoshoot because she struggled to find bathing suits that fit her.
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