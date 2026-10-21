Karol G reveals what took her so long to sing in English

Karol G has announced that she is ready explore English-language music, even if it means making mistakes along the way.

The 35-year-old Colombian singer-songwriter, who grew up in Medellín, wants to connect with her English-speaking fans through her music however, speaking to Interview magazine, the Grammy winner admitted that singing in English was not easy for her.

Karol confessed, "When I listen to myself in English, my voice changes a little bit.

"It took time to feel comfortable enough to do it. I want to be good, but I’m not scared to fail. I don’t know if I was ready then, but I’m ready now."

She explained that many of her fans in the US speak English as their first language, even though they are Latino. She hopes to give them music in their preferred language.

The five-time Billboard Music Awards winner shared, "I learned how to communicate. I understood that 100 percent of the people who come to my show in the US are Latinos, but for most of them, their first language is English."

Karol added, "So it’s a way to give them a song from the artist they love in their first language. I’m so excited to keep exploring."

Karol G's latest hit track is Bby Wow, featured in her seventh studio album, No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto, which she released on August 7.

Meanwhile, Karol previously revealed that music has given her a sense of purpose.

Accepting the International Artist Award of Excellence at the American Music Awards back in May, she said, "I found purpose through my music. I'm just happy that I can perform a song, and I can say things in my songs that become a voice for a lot of people."

"A healing place, a safe place, and I just think that my life is meaningful because of my music and to help others through it," she gushed at the time.