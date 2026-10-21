'Hunger Games' star Glenn Close breaks silence on health after being spotted with a cane

Glenn Close, famed for starring with Michael Douglas in Fatal Attraction, is giving her fans a clarification on her health after she was spotted using a cane in public.

The Tony winner, 70, sparked health concerns after she walked with the help of a cane at the La Bola Negra premiere during 2026 NewFest in New York City on October 15.

Five days later, Glenn took to Instagram to explain that she was recovering from hip replacement surgery.

Glenn began, "I wanted to just hop on and thank you for all of your love, and to explain why I have a cane. I have a cane because I have had a complete hip replacement. Found out that my left hip was in really bad shape.

She went on to explain. "And my whole thing right now is to keep myself in running order so that I can really leap into whatever challenges come my way.

"So I'm hovering around on a cane for now."

The 101 Dalmatians star further shared plans to travel to London on October 26 for the premiere of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, followed by the season two premiere of Disney+ drama All’s Fair in New York.

Glenn added, "So I hope to be fully present there, and maybe not running around going up mountains, but at least my good old self."

She concluded with an update on the recovery, "So, love to everyone. Don’t worry. I’m feeling great. I have my wonderful, wonderful family around me, and I look forward to all the adventures coming, so love to everyone."

The Emmy winner captioned the post, "A needed explanation. Love to all."