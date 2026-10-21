Prince William is wonderful man to speak with, says chef after State Banquet

Renowned chef and recipe developer Dina Macki has shared her feelings after attending the State Banquet at Windsor Castle held in honour of the Sultan of Oman.

Dina shared multiple photos and clips on social media from the event, expressing gratitude for being "invited and recognised."

"To attend the State Banquet is already an honour, but to be asked to walk in the procession with the Prince of Wales and sit next to him for the banquet and enjoy conversation is a feeling I can't even describe!!!" she wrote.

"To think, seven years ago I really pivoted in my career and made food, culture and the relationship between Oman and the UK my full-time goal is WILD, because I just saw it being a big social media thing and a couple of books. BUT to be sitting next to the future King of England and enjoying his company and conversation and to be recognised for my work and efforts is BEYOND A DREAM."

"I guess I can't stop this mission and now I'm even more driven to do more. King Charles did ask when I'm bringing an Omani restaurant to the UK so I guess I need to make that happen for him."

"I will never forget those three hours of conversation with Prince William. He is incredibly kind, down to earth and a wonderful man to speak with. SO SO LUCKY! Thank you God."



