Buckingham Palace releases rare video of King Charles, Camilla and William together

Buckingham Palace has released a video of King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William spending time at the Aberfan Memorial Garden.

The royals visited south Wales on Wednesday ​to mark the 60th anniversary of the Aberfan disaster which killed ‌144 people, a tragedy which had a deep impact on his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth.

The video was shared by the palace on social media with the caption: "Sixty years on, we remember the 144 people who lost their lives in the Aberfan disaster. Today, The King and The Queen, with The Prince of Wales, spent time at the Aberfan Memorial Garden and the Aberfan and Merthyr Vale Community Centre to honour their memory. The Aberfan Memorial Garden stands on the site of Pantglas School, where 109 children and 5 teachers died when the coal tip collapsed onto the village.

Charles, Queen Camilla and William laid ​wreaths at the memorial garden, a rare outing together for the ​three senior royals who often attend events separately, showing the ⁠importance attached to the disaster by the family.

After days of heavy ​rain in 1966, a coal tip collapsed sending a landslide into Aberfan which ​buried the village school and surrounding houses. Of those killed, 116 were children, mostly aged between seven and 10.



