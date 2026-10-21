Inde Navarrette breaks silence on 'Heat 2' audition after rumours she snubbed the film for 'X-Men'

When, in a surprise, Inde Navarrette — on the heels of her breakout success in Obsession — was announced as starring in the X-Men reboot, her fanbase was bouncing off the walls.



However, a report on Page Six at the time began doing rounds, claiming the actress opted for the Marvel film over a role in the much-anticipated sequel to Heat.

The report snowballed into an avalanche of rumours and speculation, with report after report claiming to reveal what went into the rumoured casting in Heat 2.

However, Navarrette has now set the record straight on The Kyle Buchanan Show, stating, 'Though she was offered the role, she was never chosen for the part.'

“That's one of those opportunities where no matter how big you get, you’re still going to get told no.”

The clarification echoes a previous report in TheWrap, which said that although Navarrette met with Heat director Michael Mann, she was never offered a role.

“It’s simply untrue,” the Heat sequel's executive producer Shane Salerno said, addressing the claim.

Meanwhile, shooting on Heat 2 will begin in November with the star-studded casting of Leonardo DiCaprio and Christian Bale.