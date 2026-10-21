Prince William meets Aberfan survivors in emotional visit

Prince William joined survivors, bereaved families and members of the Aberfan community in Wales on Wednesday.

Honouring the victims of one of the most devastating tragedies in Welsh history, the Prince of Wales joined King Charles and Queen Camilla for commemorations. It marked the 60th anniversary of the Aberfan disaster, which claimed 144 lives, including 116 children, on October 21, 1966.

The official Instagram handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales posted photos of William meeting the survivors.

The caption of the post read: "Joining survivors, bereaved parents and members of the community to honour the memory of those who were taken far too soon and reflect on the strength, resilience and unity shown by the people of Aberfan in the aftermath."

"A day to remember those who lost their lives, and to stand with a community whose courage and compassion continue to inspire," it read further.

For those unaware, the disaster occurred after a coal waste tip on the mountainside above Aberfan collapsed following a period of heavy rainfall. The resulting landslide engulfed the school and nearby homes, leaving families and the wider community devastated.

King Charles also delivered a speech honouring the victims and acknowledging the courage of survivors.

As the anniversary holds a particular significance, the monarch, Queen Camilla and Prince William joined the people of Aberfan in ensuring that the victims are remembered.