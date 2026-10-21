Andrew Shue drops surprise engagement news after ex Amy Robach's secret marriage

Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig are celebrating a new chapter in their lives.

After more than three years of dating, the duo is finally engaged as Andrew shared the news with People Magazine.

Speaking with the outlet, the Melrose Place star said: "We’re very grateful and hopeful."

"I don’t know how it happened, but there’s a happy ending," he added looking back at their journey.

It is pertinent to mention that their romance made headlines after the breakdown of their respective marriages to Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, whose relationship became public in November 2022. Both couples were separated at the time and eventually divorced.

Notably, Andrew and Marilee developed a friendship before their connection turned romantic.

Furthermore, the actor also opened up about the lessons he learned from his previous marriage, noting that personal growth played an important role in his journey of finding love again. "So I had to accept my own part in marriage not working out for me and in not understanding myself well enough and not understanding what matters in a relationship well enough to find the right person for me, and that has been an extraordinary gift."

"Again, I don’t know how it happened, but I can say I’m grateful," he added. "I had to grow through a lot of pain and a lot of struggle and a lot of humility. I think the magic of love is when you go from a need to giving."

Andrew further explained, "You don’t know how you meet the person who’s right for you. It just happened. And you can say how it’s just this kind of freak luck that this is how you ended up getting to know that person in a way that would allow you to reveal yourself and for her to reveal herself. And this just happened to be a circumstance that allowed for that. I don’t think there was anything other than this just happened to be our way of getting to know each other and being able to share ourselves with each other in a time where we both needed a friend."

"There’s an equilibrium. It happened in my personal life and I think it’ s happening in the country right now. We’ve been through a lot and we’re ready to balance it out, but it’s only going to happen through collective action and if we turn back towards each other," he added.