Paul Mescal, Daisy Edgar-Jones throw weight behind Sally Rooney amid UK book row

Sally Rooney, a renowned book author, found herself in the crosshairs of the British government when she openly declared her support for a political group.



Author of Normal People, the writer said she is open to supporting the group, Palestine Action, financially through earnings from her books and their TV adaptations.

The group, however, is proscribed by the UK government under its terrorism legislation.

As a result, Faber, Rooney's publisher, announced that it would not supply new copies of her books to retailers in the UK.

In response, Paul Mescal, alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones - both starred in Normal People, a film adapted from Rooney's same-name book - have joined other stars in writing an open letter to support the Irish author.

"Sally Rooney is a writer, not a terrorist. Her books must be available to the public," the letter stated as it was published in The New Statesman.