J.K. Rowling unmoved by 'avalanche of death threats' over trans views in new essay

J.K. Rowling, a giant in literary circles, has been under fire from a section of activists over her views about transgender people ever since.



However, six years after first airing her thoughts on gender identity, the Harry Potter author yet again reiterated her position, adding that despite death threats and harassment, her views remain unchanged.

Writing an essay forming over 2,000 words, Rowling penned, “It’s been six years since I wrote my essay explaining why I chose to speak up on the issue of trans activism and the risk I believe it poses to women’s rights and to everyone’s freedom of speech and belief.

She added, “My views haven’t changed (you can read the original essay here) but the landscape certainly has, and my own involvement in the issue has become practical as well as theoretical, so I thought it was time for an update.”

Though her critics strenuously criticised her views as "anti-trans", Rowling defended her position, stating that she faced an “avalanche of death, rape and torture threats because of her objection to what she describes as the current, dominant strain of trans activism, which holds that a man who declares himself a woman is, literally, a woman and is therefore entitled to be treated as a woman in all contexts.”

Meanwhile, Rowling has been attached to the upcoming Harry Potter series that will premiere on HBO Max on Dec. 25.