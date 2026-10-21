‘Modern Family’ star Ty Burrell eyes ‘Coach’ reboot

Ty Burrell, best known for playing Phil Dunphy on Modern Family, is reportedly eyeing a reboot of a hit sitcom from the 1990s: that is the Coach.

Behind the scenes, according to Variety, the actor is in talks with writers and executive producers Matthew Libman and Daniel Libman.

The trio has been developing a new version of the hit sports comedy that aired on ABC from 1989 to 1997.

That said, it is unclear whether Burrell would star in the show, as he is already serving as an executive producer and developing and overseeing the reboot.

So far, no network has attached itself to the show. So, the reboot of Coach is in its early phase.

Meanwhile, the original series cast Craig T. Nelson as Hayden Fox, who is a football coach at Minnesota State University.

For nine seasons, the coach led the team and programme, earning critical acclaim and applause from viewers.

However, in the Burnell reboot, the series will focus on basketball instead of the original series' college football.

This, meanwhile, has not been the first attempt to reboot Coach.

Previously, Barry Kemp, the creator, developed a rival series that brought in the original star, Nelson; however, the project was never made despite NBC ordering 13 episodes.