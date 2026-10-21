Travis Kelce reveals Taylor Swift’s impact on his fanbase

Travis Kelce shared what fans tell him when they meet.

The football star has played for Kansas City Chiefs for almost 13 years till now, however, marrying Taylor Swift this July, has brought a new kind of attention to his football career.

During a recent episode of New Heights podcast, with his older brother Jason Kelce, Travis was questioned if his fanbase has grown after he and the pop superstar got together.

Travis began, “I will say this,” fumbling for words, he continued, “I have a lot more people coming up to me expressing their — not necessarily their love for the Chiefs — but their... What am I… What words am I trying to use, ‘Travis? Use your words. Use your words, Travis!’”

He went on to explain, “Expressing their stories of them and their daughters having a moment of watching football together. And that has been undoubtedly the majority of people that come up to me that talk football just off the street.”

“I didn’t have that one on the guard when I started dating Tay, let alone, asked her to marry me, but it’s been pretty cool to see the influx of Chiefs fans outside of all the Super Bowl appearances and all that,” the NFL player added further.

Notably, Taylor has frequently been spotted at Travis' games to cheer him on, as she also did recently, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

It is pertinent to mention here that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot in a star-studded wedding on July 3, 2016, at Madison Square Garden in New York City.