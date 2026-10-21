'The Holiday' follows 'The Prestige' with 20th anniversary theatrical re-release

After The Prestige, The Holiday, a rom-com, is set to hit the theatres again to mark its 20th anniversary on Dec. 11.



Cameron Diaz, Jude Law, Kate Winslet and Jack Black starred in the 2006 holiday classic.

In addition to the release, it has been adapted for a limited series on Apple TV, where reports say two focus on different characters, but they would be women, one British and the other American, as they swap houses amid the season of Christmas and love finds them.

Back to the movie, The Holiday, it was a stunning box-office hit at the time, grossing over $200 million globally.

Meanwhile, the official logline of the movie reads, “Iris (Winslet) is in love with a man who is about to marry another woman." Across the globe, Amanda (Diaz) realises the man she lives with has been unfaithful. Two women who have never met and live 6,000 miles apart find themselves in the exact same place."

"They meet online at a home exchange website and impulsively switch homes for the holiday. "Iris moves into Amanda’s LA house in sunny California as Amanda arrives in the snow-covered English countryside," the synopsis stated.

"Shortly after arriving at their destinations, both women find the last thing either wants or expects: a new romance. Amanda is charmed by Iris’ handsome brother Graham (Law), and Iris, with inspiration provided by legendary screenwriter Arthur (Eli Wallach), mends her heart when she meets film composer Miles (Black).”