'Digger' star Tom Cruise to be honoured by American Film Institute

Tom Cruise is set to receive the American Film Institute’s 52nd Life Achievement Award.

The AFI board announced the news on Wednesday. A gala tribute will take place in Hollywood on April 24, 2027.

AFI board chair Kathleen Kennedy praised the actor, calling him “a global icon.” She said he brings an extraordinary commitment to everything he does.

“Tom Cruise is a global icon. As an actor and producer, he brings an extraordinary commitment to everything he does. What I especially admire is his deep belief in movies and their ability to bring people together. That passion has made him an extraordinary ambassador for American film around the world,” she said in a statement.

Cruise has worked in film for more than 40 years. His movies have earned close to $13 billion worldwide. He now stars in Alejandro González Iñárritu’s Digger. He is in contention this awards season for that role.

His best-known films include the Top Gun and Mission: Impossible franchises. They also include A Few Good Men, Rain Man, The Last Samurai and Interview with the Vampire.

Cruise has earned several Oscar nominations. He was nominated for best actor for Born on the Fourth of July and Jerry Maguire. He earned a supporting actor nomination for Magnolia. He was also nominated for best picture as a producer on Top Gun: Maverick.

Past AFI honorees include Eddie Murphy last year. Denzel Washington, Nicole Kidman, Julie Andrews, Steven Spielberg, Mike Nichols and David Lean have also received the award.