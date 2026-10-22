Sophia Bush talks about ‘most perfect’ marriage with Ashley Harris

Sophia Bush is opening up about her proposal during marriage to Ashlyn Harris.



The American actress in her f memoir, And I Will Tell You Mine: Notes from a Life in Progress, reveals that she secretly married the soccer player.

“I did it,” she said. “Turns out, I was never supposed to be asked, I was supposed to ask.”

“That’s for me.” However, she did note, “It was so sweet.”

“When you kind of recover from what the public commodifying you does to you, you don’t want it to happen again,” Bush said. “And we’d both done the big Voguewedding and the thing, and they were beautiful. And we really tried our best, and we really loved those people, but we were not compatible.”

“Now I’m with someone who finishes my sentences and vice versa, who makes me laugh in moments that laughter feels impossible, and in all the other moments, too,” Bush gushed.

Appearing on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast on Wednesday, October 21, the One Tree Hill star insisted they began dating after separating from their respective spouses.

“Two people who had filed for divorce and lived in separate residences from their exes went to dinner,” Bush, 44, said when asked whether she had filed for divorce from Grant Hughes before being linked to Harris, 41.

Bush admitted she wishes she had waited longer before pursuing the relationship. “Like, do I wish that instead of flying home and stopping in New York because I already had tickets to a comedy show and taking [Ashlyn] on a date that I’d taken her on a date six weeks later? Yeah, of course I do. But I can’t change it.”

Bush and Harris first connected on social media in 2015 and met in person four years later. Bush said she did not know the details of Harris’ marital struggles with Ali Krieger, whom the former soccer star divorced in 2023.

“I wasn’t, like, in the inner circle knowing what was up,” she clarified.