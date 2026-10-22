Country Hall of Fame inductee John Anderson breathes his last

John Anderson, the country star famous for his distinct baritone voice, passed away on October 21. He was 71.

​The late singer's "heartbroken" family confirmed the news on Anderson's official Instagram account on Wednesday evening.

​Anderson's family penned, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and best friend.”

The singer's family went on to say, “To the world, he was a gifted country music singer whose voice and songs touched countless lives."

​“To us, he was so much more. He was the heart of our family, the one who made us laugh, loved us fiercely and made every ordinary moment feel special. We are completely heartbroken.”

The cause of death has not been revealed yet.

​Fellow stars rushed to social media to mourn the beloved country singer's death.

​Blake Shelton expressed his shock over Anderson's passing as he wrote on X, “There is too much for me to say about John Anderson in just a statement. I am sick and I am stunned."

​"But I am a very lucky man. I got the opportunity to find out that my hero wasn’t just the guy I hoped he’d be. He was so much more than that. John was my friend.”