Is new Lady Gaga music coming?

Lady Gaga may have new music on the way, given a hint she dropped on TikTok this Tuesday.

She hinted at it in a TikTok comment on Tuesday, October 20, under a video she posted to promote a new four-piece brush set from her makeup line, Haus Labs.

In the video, she used the brushes to apply base and contour. A fan then asked her not to make them wait long for new albums.

The fan said each album has taken longer than the last, to which Gaga then replied, “Don’t worry.”

Fans began to guess what that meant. One said she could be working on a spooky Halloween album. Another noticed the song in the video, Wham!’s Last Christmas. They wondered if it was a clue.

Her last album, Mayhem, came out on March 7, 2025. It was her seventh album and her first in five years. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

She then went on the Mayhem Ball Tour. It visited the US, Europe, Australia and parts of Asia. She co-produced it with her fiancé, Michael Polansky. The tour ended at Madison Square Garden in New York City on April 13.

Gaga and Polansky also just became parents of a baby girl in June. They named her Rose Bean. A source revealed that Gaga has spent a lot of time at home with her family, per People.