David Krumholtz gets honest about missing 'DWTS' reunion

David Krumholtz lifts the lid on why he could not make it to '10 Things I Hate About You' reunion on 'DWTS'

By Areeba Sheikh
Published October 22, 2026
David Krumholtz gets honest about missing DWTS reunion
David Krumholtz gets honest about missing 'DWTS' reunion

David Krumholtz recently got candid and opened up about missing the 10 Things I Hate About You reunion on Dancing with the Stars.

The 48-year-old American actor posted a video on his Instagram after Tuesday’s “Dedication Night” on the 35th season of the reality dance competition television series in which he lifted the lid on why he could not attend the live taping.

Krumholtz said, “Good morning, here I am in the Catskill Mountains, upstate New York. Fall foliage in full effect. I am here shooting a film. I could not be in LA for Dancing with the Stars last night.”

“I would have loved, loved, loved to have been there. Everyone looked so amazing. Julia’s tribute to my dear friend who I miss every single day was amazing and stunning, and I’m so proud of her. And I thought the cast looked amazing.”

“They all look so young still, and it would have been weird. Because I shaved what’s left of my hair, and then it becomes a whole internet fodder. ‘Oh, look what happened to him.’ I didn’t want that. But that’s not why I wasn’t there. I would have dealt with it. Anyway, love them all, love you all,” the Oppenheimer star stated, removing his beanie.

It is pertinent to mention that this comes after David Krumholtz’s statement about putting his career on hold to prioritize his mental health.

Areeba Sheikh
Areeba Sheikh is a reporter specialising in trending topics, with a focus on music, entertainment culture, and viral moments. For the past two years she has been covering wide artists, releases, and digital conversations, blending storytelling with trend analysis to capture how online buzz, fandom, and pop culture shape global audience engagement.
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