David Krumholtz gets honest about missing 'DWTS' reunion

David Krumholtz recently got candid and opened up about missing the 10 Things I Hate About You reunion on Dancing with the Stars.

The 48-year-old American actor posted a video on his Instagram after Tuesday’s “Dedication Night” on the 35th season of the reality dance competition television series in which he lifted the lid on why he could not attend the live taping.

Krumholtz said, “Good morning, here I am in the Catskill Mountains, upstate New York. Fall foliage in full effect. I am here shooting a film. I could not be in LA for Dancing with the Stars last night.”

“I would have loved, loved, loved to have been there. Everyone looked so amazing. Julia’s tribute to my dear friend who I miss every single day was amazing and stunning, and I’m so proud of her. And I thought the cast looked amazing.”

“They all look so young still, and it would have been weird. Because I shaved what’s left of my hair, and then it becomes a whole internet fodder. ‘Oh, look what happened to him.’ I didn’t want that. But that’s not why I wasn’t there. I would have dealt with it. Anyway, love them all, love you all,” the Oppenheimer star stated, removing his beanie.

It is pertinent to mention that this comes after David Krumholtz’s statement about putting his career on hold to prioritize his mental health.