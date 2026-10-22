Martin Garrix unveils star-studded collaboration line-up for debut album

Martin Garrix, an award-winning Dutch DJ will be releasing his debut pop album.

More than a decade since he exploded onto the scene with Animals, Marty is a 14-track project that will be released on 5 March 2027.

Garrix has collected some A-list collaborators along the way who are set to appear on Marty, including Madonna, U2, Ed Sheeran and Aitana.

He treated his top listeners to a first listen of several new songs at a Spotify Pop-Up show in Amsterdam on Wednesday, telling his audience, "Even though I've been doing this for most of my life, I still feel like I'm just at the beginning.”

"That's really what this album is about: growth, moving through different chapters of life, and understanding that the love we give and the energy we put out into the world don't just disappear when we're gone. I want to take people with me on that journey and let them experience all those different stages of growth alongside me,” the music artists further stated.

Martin Garrix, who is currently on his Martin Garrix Americas Tour, has landed six Billboard Hot 100 entries, including the top 40 hits Animals and In the Name of Love with Bebe Rexha.

He has also racked up 32 Dance Airplay entries, including the No. 1 hits Higher Ground with John Martin and Told You So with Jex.