Reba McEntire's clan grows as she welcomes new member to her family

Reba McEntire, who is already a grandmother to 7 step-grandchildren from her blended family, is now officially grandma to her biological grandchild.

The country star's biological son Shelby Steven McEntire Blackstock welcomed his first baby, a son, with his wife, Marissa.

Shelby announced the birth of his son by taking it to Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

“After everything it took to get here, we finally get to call ourselves mom and dad,” he penned along with a photo of himself and Marissa.

He then mentioned, “We’ve been taking these first few weeks just for us and there’s nowhere else we’d rather be."

In a subsequent story, Shelby then posted a glimpse on the newborn while holding him against his bare chest, apparently after birth.

The proud dad revealed the name of his son writing Shelby Archer McEntire Blackstock over the picture.

“He had a rough first week, but at least he had the look down,” Shelby wrote over the next slide featuring a video of the newborn in a baby incubator.

Reba shares her biological son, Shelby, with her ex-husband, Narvel Blackstock. They were married from 1989 to 2015.

The country music legend is also former stepmom to Kelly Clarkson‘s ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, Blackstock, who died last year in August.

Brandon and Kelly are parents to daughter, River, 12, and son, Remy, 10.