Aaron Carter estate makes decision against pharmacy accused of Xanax supply

Aaron Carter's estate has reached a settlement with Walgreens and another pharmacy that supplied the singer with Xanax before his tragic 2022 drowning.

The wrongful death lawsuit was filed on behalf of the popstar's four-year-old son, Prince Lyric Carter.

In a court filing obtained by Rolling Stone, a lawyer for Carter's estate noted they had "reached a settlement resolving all claims" between Walgreens and Santa Monica Medical Plaza Pharmacy.

Aaron, the younger brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, was found dead in his bath in November 2022.

The following year, Aaron's former fiancée, Melanie Martin, filed a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of their son and Aaron’s sole heir.

The case faced a slew of legal challenges before a Los Angeles County judge ruled last year that the child had a right to a jury trial over claims that two doctors and the pharmacies "overprescribed" Xanax and supplied the pop star with "excessively high and unreasonably frequent amounts."

Aaron Carter shot to stardom and became a global sensation following the release of his self-titled solo album in 1997 at nine years old, and his performance as an opening act for the Backstreet Boys.

His final album, Blacklisted, was released two days after his drug-related accidental death in November 2022.

Meanwhile, Recovery is Aaron’s posthumous album which was released on May 24, 2024, announced by his twin sister Angel alongside producer Aaron Pearce and former manager Lori Knight.

This album was released following controversy surrounding the unauthorized posthumous release of the album Blacklisted shortly after Aaron Carter's death.