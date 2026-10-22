Justin Bieber's ex Sahara Ray's mom shares heartbreaking update after her death

Sahara Ray's "sobbing" mom, Gretchen Bach, is paying a heartbreaking tribute to her daughter by wearing her clothes.

Days after the Australian model's death, the grieving mom took to her Instagram on Wednesday and posted a glimpse into how she is coping with the loss.

Sharing a photo of herself while lying on a bed, Bach wrote, “Laying on top of an Airbnb bed somewhere in LA at 1 a.m. wearing Sahara's clothes."

She went on to say, “Sobbing as I read and repost the love letters and tributes to my firstborn daughter."

Bach then shared a series of throwback snaps of Sahara recalling her modeling days and a few habits she adopted from her late daughter.

She concluded the snaps with a sweet throwback picture of Sahara's newborn daughter Snow, in big sunglasses.

Bach also reposted a past video from Sahara's pregnancy days, as the late model can be seen flaunting her baby bump in a pink dress.

Sahara welcomed her daughter in January but announced the news in April.

For those unversed, Sahara, who briefly dated singer Justin Bieber back in 2016, passed away earlier in October at the age of 34. The model reportedly died of a fentanyl overdose.

Shortly after confirming Sahara's death, Bach said in a statement to the Daily Mail, “Sahara was an incredibly passionate and kind young woman who loved her family, fashion, her daughter Snow, and surfing."

“We’re feeling the love that is pouring in from her cherished friends, fans and the many communities that she was part of around the world,” Bach adde at the time.