Sara Bareilles breaks silence on 'Girls5eva' movie

Sara Bareilles recently claimed that three seasons of Girls5eva were not enough to silence the character she played.

During her appearance on The Zach Sang Show, the 46-year-old American singer-songwriter and musician revealed that she is “still holding out” for a movie adaptation of the musical comedy television series created by Meredith Scardino.

Bareilles went on to state that she and her co-stars would “do it in a heartbeat” if the creators plan to make a movie.

She said, “I would do that show until I was dead in the ground. I loved it so much. They just stopped paying us to do it. I would do it for free—I maybe wouldn’t do it for free, but I would do it for very little.”

“We wanted to tour. We wanted to do all kinds of things. I’m still holding out for a Sex and the City style movie, like a Girls5eva film. That feels finite, we could do it,” the Winter Song songstress added.

Bareilles also said that the rest of the cast would also do the film and she is “100 percent” sure about it.

“They loved it. We loved it. We loved each other, and we loved doing that. I think we’d do it in a heartbeat,” she quipped.

It is pertinent to mention that Girls5eva, which ran for three seasons on Peacock/Netflix, starred Sara Bareilles as Dawn Solano.