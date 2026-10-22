Chris Pratt drops major update on future with Marvel as Star Lord

Chris Pratt drops major update on his Marvel future as Star Lord

Guardians of the Galaxy fans are over the moon after Chris Pratt confirmed that his Star-Lord character is officially returning after three years.

Speaking on The Playlist’s The Bingeworthy podcast, the 47-year-old actor revealed that "hard action" has been taken by Marvel to bring back his character to the movie franchise.

“I have a great relationship with Kevin [Feige] and Lou [D’Esposito], and there have been both ongoing conversations about how we make good on that promise, Chris shared. "And also hard action taken to make sure that we make good on that promise."

He went on to say, “So yeah, you’ll see Star-Lord again, which is very exciting, but I’m not at liberty to say when that’s going to be, but he’s not going anywhere.”

The update came months after Chris teased that he pitched the idea to Marvel for the Star-Lord comeback.

“I’m happy to do anything they want me to do and will,” Pratt shared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

“And also, I personally have a really strong vision of what I would want him to do. And I think it’s f****** great," he added at the time.

The Jurassic Park star first starred as the superhero character in Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014 and since then he has appeared in five more movies, including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The next MCU movie, Avengers: Doomsday, is all set to hit theaters in December.



