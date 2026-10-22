Tim McGraw leads tributes as fellow country stars mourn John Anderson's death

Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton and other fellow country stars rushed to social media to pay tribute to legendary country musician John Anderson, who passed away on Wednesday.

​Tim took to Instagram and said that he had just spoken with John at the Country Music Hall of Fame ceremony in Nashville last Sunday

​He wrote, “I am completely heartbroken by his passing."

​He continued, “There will never be a stylist in music, any music, that was so defining as his. It’s just devastating. All of our love goes out to his family and the country music community. He was and is one of the defining voices in country music.”

​On the other hand, Blake was also as shocked as Tim on John's passing and penned on X, “There is too much for me to say about John Anderson in just a statement. I am sick and I am stunned."

"But I am a very lucky man. I got the opportunity to find out that my hero wasn’t just the guy I hoped he’d be. He was so much more than that. John was my friend," he continued.

​Recalling his last meeting with John, he shared, "I got to see him last Sunday and I don’t even know why but I told him I loved him. That is what fills my heart in this moment. My love and prayers go out to John’s family. This one really hurts.”

​Riley Green also mourned the loss of the late Wild and Blue hitmaker, as he posted his throwback photo with John writing, “John Anderson, it was an honor to play music with you…appreciate all you did for country music.”

​While calling "Uncle John" his “favorite country artist of all time" John Rich said on his Instagram account, “The great and unmatched John Anderson…He loved Jesus, and his family and his country. He was a massive influence on me in more ways that I can count. I love you, Uncle John.”

​Luke Combs also left comments under the obituary post on John's social media account.

​He wrote, “I sure will miss you, John. Love you and your music always. Rest easy John. Thanks for the songs.”

​The Queen of country, Reba McEntire, also penned, "One of my favorite people in this business. I sure will miss you, John. Love you and your music always."