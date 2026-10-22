Chris Pratt shares hilarious update on his children's Halloween plans

Chris Pratt and his family are gearing up for Halloween but he and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger are dealing with the relatble parenting problem of the season, costumes!

The Guardians of the Galaxy star, who shares children, Lyla, six, Eloise, four, and Ford, 23 months with Katherine revealed that he and his wife he are still unsure what costumes his children will wear this year.

Speaking to E! News along with his The Terminal List co-star Constance Wu, Chris explained why choosing costumes has been difficult.

“I could give you an answer today, and it would not be the right answer,” he shared.

“Because they’re constantly changing their minds.”

The actor added that his children enjoy dressing up throughout the year. Lyla and Eloise have recently been wearing matching purple space cadet costumes around the house.

“They're like NASA astronauts with rockets on their back,” the doting father shared. “But then they've been wearing that so much that I'm not sure they're going to actually wear that for Halloween.”

Meanwhile, Chris revealed that his son Ford plans to dress as a pumpkin, while his eldest son Jack, 14, is expected to wear a Seattle SuperSonics jersey, celebrating the former basketball team that later became the Oklahoma City Thunder.

For those unversed, Chris shares Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris.