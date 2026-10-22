Zendaya's stylist Law Roach breaks silence on his split from Keke Palmer

Law Roach is getting honest about his professional split from Keke Palmer, admitting he struggled to find the right looks for the actress.

The 48-year-old stylist, known for working with Zendaya, Celine Dion and Kim Kardashian, revealed that he and Keke had different ideas about her style.

"I couldn’t get it right," Law said on Aspire with Emma Grede.

He continued, "To me, that wasn’t personal. I love Keke to death. It was a business decision that she should’ve made."

Law explained that his and the 33-year-old actress' creative differences made their partnership difficult.

"I couldn’t get the looks right," Law confessed.

He added, "I couldn’t get the energy right. It was like, she made a business decision to fire me, and I love what she said. She called me and said, ‘You might be the best stylist in the world, but you are not the best stylist for me.'"

Despite their split, Law said he holds no hard feelings towards Keke.

"She knows exactly who she needs and what she wanted and I couldn’t deliver — and I’m not mad at that."

Meanwhile, Law recently worked with Kim Kardashian, and described it as a "really, really, really fun" experience.

Gushing over his partnership with the reality TV star, he told People, "She is such a beautiful person and nice and easy [to work with].

"She knows what she wants, but she also lets you create."