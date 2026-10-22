Matthew Perry's sister spills heartbreaking detail about his 'Friends' wedding

Matthew Perry’s onscreen wedding in Friends was a sentimental moment for his family, according to the late actor's sister Mia Perry Bowick.

Speaking to People, Mia opened up about the wedding scene in the Sitcom and revealed that it brought mixed emotions for his family, as they had always been worried that Matthew might never get married or have children because of his long battle with addiction.

She recalled watching Matthew's character Chandler Bing, marry Monica Geller, played by Courteney Cox, in the sitcom’s seventh-season finale in 2001.

“When we saw that wedding, we all knew that he had wanted that in life; he wanted a partner and he wanted children," she recounted.

“We all knew how serious his disorder was, so there was this sense of, ‘Who knows what’s going to happen?’” Mia added.

Her comments come ahead of the Netflix documentary The One About Matthew Perry, which is all set to release on October 27.

It is pertinent to mention that Matthew, who died in October 2023 due to acute effects of ketamine at the age of 54, never married or had children.

He openly discussed his struggles with alcohol and prescription drugs in his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.

As for his role as Chandler, the late actor played it throughout all 10 seasons of Friends, aired from 1994 to 2004.

The show also starred Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller and Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani.